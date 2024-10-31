Panthers OC comments on what he liked from Bryce Young against Broncos
Bryce Young returned to the starting lineup last week with an uneven performance. He dropped in two touchdowns to bookend what was otherwise a bit of a struggle. He finished with over 220 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, though, had some praise for the second-year quarterback.
Brad Idzik praises Bryce Young
Brad Idzik is in his first year as offensive coordinator and has been with Dave Canales for a long time. After Sunday's game, he saw a lot of things he liked from Bryce Young, praising the former Alabama product for how well he went through his progressions. He also said that Young did a good job getting the ball out on time.
Canales also praised Young for playing fast, although he did acknowledge that Young struggled with some clock management aspects of the game in his first start since Week 2. Overall, the things Idzik and Canales liked, combined with Dalton's still-injured thumb, led the Panthers to give Young another shot at starting this Sunday.
Young has a much softer matchup with the New Orleans Saints defense, though he did struggle mightily in Week 1 against them. Young may have Adam Thielen back and Jonathon Brooks active for the first time all season.
