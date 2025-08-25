The key Panthers offseason move Albert Breer sees as 'significant organizational win'
The Carolina Panthers made plenty of moves this offseason that could viably be considered a "win" for the franchise. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan. Signing Bobby Brown. Trading up for Nic Scourton. Giving Hunter Renfrow a reclamation shot. All of these are really crucial moves that could end up paying off in a huge way.
None of those are perhaps as impactful as one move that might've flown under the radar: Taylor Moton's extension. Quietly, the two tackles were entering unknown territory for their future, and the Panthers did really well, according to Albert Breer of SI, to extend him.
Taylor Moton's extension deserves more praise
While Taylor Moton hasn't really been a superstar, he has been the picture of consistency. The veteran right tackle has spent his entire career with the Panthers, and he's been a revelation. They have not had to worry about his spot for anything since then.
SI's Albert Breer said that it was one of the things around the NFL that wasn't getting a ton of attention. "Right tackle Taylor Moton’s extension in Carolina flew under the radar, and I get why," he said.
Breer went on, "Still, it’s a good indication of the franchise finally getting some stability in that position group. It was a problem there going back to the Ron Rivera era, to the point where having all five starters they like back for a second consecutive year is a significant organizational win."
The Panthers have struggled to piece together offensive lines dating back to before Cam Newton arrived. They struggled to do so in 2023, and it significantly impacted Bryce Young's development. In 2024, they finally invested, and then in 2025, they went to great lengths to make sure that whole line stayed together.
Now, with both Ekwonu and Moton's contracts ending after this year, the Panthers quietly solved that problem, too. They extended Moton for two more years and previously picked up Ekwonu's option, so that offensive line won't break up for a good while, and that's a huge win for a team that neglected the offensive line for far too long.
