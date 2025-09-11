Panthers players were 'testy' after Week 1 loss - and that's a good thing
The old Carolina Panthers showed back up on Sunday. After an offseason of real hype (at least for the offense) and a close to the 2024 season that showed real promise, things came crashing down as they usually do. The Panthers can really never have anything nice.
But the old Panthers mentality might not have. It's true that all NFL players (all athletes, really) care. They want to win, even if they're bad players and teams. The Panthers want to win. After an embarrasing loss, though, the old Panthers might not have been too upset. The new Panthers are, though.
Head coach Dave Canales said his team was "focused" after Wednesday's practice. He believes they have a better sense of "urgency" now that they got properly throttled by a four-win team from last year in the opener.
"I think when you play a game like that, it means something to them. They were a little bit testy with each other. I don't mind saying that. I like seeing that. It matters to them," he said. "They care. And that's the type of focus and energy that we need, the type of passion that it takes to continue to grow our schemes, to continue to play together. It requires that type of accountability with each other."
While caring does very little to inspire confidence after it became clear that this roster is still lacking talent on a major level, it does inspire confidence that the team can at least be competitive. The 2024 team had even less talent than this one, and they managed to fo 4-6 after Bryce Young returned from the bench.
What doesn't matter so much is the wins and losses. Wins are nice, but the Panthers are not a contender now, so wins might actually hamper them. Competitive outings are what this team should be striving for every single week, and some wins will come.
But they have to care to be competitive, and it'd be easy to disconnect (like fans probably did) after such an abysmal, disheartening performance. But these aren't the same old Panthers, at least in their mentality. That should spark a fragment of hope.
