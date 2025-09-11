All Panthers

Panthers players were 'testy' after Week 1 loss - and that's a good thing

The Panthers were at least unhappy with the loss.

Zach Roberts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) unloads the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) unloads the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The old Carolina Panthers showed back up on Sunday. After an offseason of real hype (at least for the offense) and a close to the 2024 season that showed real promise, things came crashing down as they usually do. The Panthers can really never have anything nice.

But the old Panthers mentality might not have. It's true that all NFL players (all athletes, really) care. They want to win, even if they're bad players and teams. The Panthers want to win. After an embarrasing loss, though, the old Panthers might not have been too upset. The new Panthers are, though.

Head coach Dave Canales said his team was "focused" after Wednesday's practice. He believes they have a better sense of "urgency" now that they got properly throttled by a four-win team from last year in the opener.

Dave Canale
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think when you play a game like that, it means something to them. They were a little bit testy with each other. I don't mind saying that. I like seeing that. It matters to them," he said. "They care. And that's the type of focus and energy that we need, the type of passion that it takes to continue to grow our schemes, to continue to play together. It requires that type of accountability with each other."

While caring does very little to inspire confidence after it became clear that this roster is still lacking talent on a major level, it does inspire confidence that the team can at least be competitive. The 2024 team had even less talent than this one, and they managed to fo 4-6 after Bryce Young returned from the bench.

What doesn't matter so much is the wins and losses. Wins are nice, but the Panthers are not a contender now, so wins might actually hamper them. Competitive outings are what this team should be striving for every single week, and some wins will come.

But they have to care to be competitive, and it'd be easy to disconnect (like fans probably did) after such an abysmal, disheartening performance. But these aren't the same old Panthers, at least in their mentality. That should spark a fragment of hope.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

