Panthers predicted to add more firepower with Penn State tight end prospect
The Carolina Panthers may have found a future star at tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ja'Tavion Sanders has quickly developed a rapport with Bryce Young and is in the top 10 of all rookies in receiving yards. He quickly took on the starting role and ran with it.
However, after this season, the rest of the tight ends, as ineffective as they've been, are free agents. To address this and add even more firepower to a budding offense, the Panthers are predicted to target the position again in the next draft with Penn State star Tyler Warren.
PSU tight end Tyler Warren could be next Panthers star
The Panthers don't necessarily need to spend draft capital on another promising tight end, but Bleacher Report's latest scouting intel says that Warren's talent just might be too much to pass up. Plus, two tight end formations could be useful in Carolina.
Bleacher Report's offensive skill positions scout Damian Parson said," Warren possesses strong ball skills to attack passes at its highest point. The former HS quarterback plays with good contact balance to fight for yards after the catch. Warren has room to grow with functional strength and run-blocking technique. If he improves these areas, he will be a three-down impact player at the TE position."
The Panthers would suddenly have an offensive nucleus that included two tight ends, a quarterback, a running back, and two wide receivers on rookie contracts, giving them a young, cheap, and possibly explosive unit.
Tyler Warren Penn State highlights
For a look at just what the Panthers could be getting in Tyler Warren, check out his impressive college highlights. He could bring another level of firepower to one of the NFL's worst offenses over the last two seasons.
