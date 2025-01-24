Panthers predicted to pry star return man away from Ravens
The Carolina Panthers probably need a wide receiver for next season. The trio of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker was nice, but there were still far too many instances of them letting Bryce Young down. It's not a position that demands an upgrade, but it is certainly one that could use one.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. With limited cap space and a laundry list of defensive needs, wide receiver won't be a priority this offseason. No star is coming, but an unheralded, cheap player might be on tap. Tylan Wallace, a former Baltimore Ravens returner/wide receiver, is the latest free agent tapped for a possible Panthers contract.
Panthers predicted to go after Tylan Wallace
Per reports, Tylan Wallace wants to return to the Baltimore Ravens. The Carolina Panthers, however, are among a few teams tabbed as potential threats to a reunion. "Meanwhile, the Panthers are holding their breath yet again for a different outcome for quarterback Bryce Young," Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said. "After failing to get some capable receivers last offseason, the Panthers have a new life out of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. However, these men are not going to make the team competitive anytime soon. Wallace might not make much of a difference but he could establish and be built upon."
As Palacios mentioned, this wouldn't be a needle-moving addition. However, the Panthers will need someone to round out their depth chart. David Moore served as the WR4 last year and had some good performances. That could be Wallace's role, and he could also serve as a return man.
Raheem Blackshear was the primary kick returner, but having Wallace adds a new wrinkle to the punt game and he would prevent the Panthers from putting Xavier Legette back with Blackshear on kicks. The risk is too great for someone the Panthers just traded up for.
