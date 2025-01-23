Why trading down might be the smartest move for the Panthers
There's a very real chance that most of the impactful position players the Carolina Panthers need will be gone by the time they pick eighth. Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter could be gone. Two quarterbacks and a wild card, which could be Jalon Walker, could also be off the board.
It would be a nightmare scenario. One of the first five players mentioned above would be pretty great for Carolina in 2025. They arguably don't need McMillan, but he's such a good prospect that it'd be hard to complain. If they are in line to miss out on most of those players, there's a better alternative to taking the best player left: trading down.
The Panthers may want to strongly consider trading down
It would be a nightmare that's not likely to happen, but here's how the draft could go:
- Cam Ward, TEN
- Travis Hunter, CLE
- Shedeur Sanders, NYG
- Tetairoa McMillan, NE
- Abdul Carter, JAX
- Will Johnson, LV
- Mason Graham, NYJ
That does leave Jalon Walker to go to the Panthers, which is a popular mock draft choice lately. That would be a fine pick, but they could also trade down. Let's say they trade down with the Indianapolis Colts, moving to 14th overall.
They miss out on Walker, Ashton Jeanty, Mykel Williams, Luther Burden, Will Campbell, and Kelvin Banks Jr., but they didn't really need to take some of those players anyway. In this scenario, they netted some more valuable draft capital and can still take Malaki Starks, James Pearce Jr., or Kenneth Grant. The best pick, in this scenario, would probably be Starks.
Trading down gives them more draft capital, which is never a bad thing for a team with so many holes, and allows them to take a player later that they would've had to reach for at eight.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety