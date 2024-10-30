Panthers predicted to look at a different quarterback this offseason
The Carolina Panthers currently own, and will actually be able to use, the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should things continue down that road, it's hard to imagine them not at least considering a quarterback. Their defense is bad enough to get them that pick no matter what Bryce Young does, but back-to-back worst records might force a change. They're predicted to explore the option in one new mock.
Panthers predicted to take Cam Ward at QB first overall
In PFF's latest mock draft, the Carolina Panthers are once again pegged to pick a quarterback. This time, it's not Shedeur Sanders but Cam Ward. The grading system acknowledged that Ward isn't perfect, but he's been excellent through the air and has exceptional third-and-long situational awareness and does well in the intermediate throws and in the middle of the field.
The Panthers would have an interesting choice to make. First, they'd need to decide whether or not Bryce Young, who may or may not survive the trade deadline, is their quarterback. The remaining nine games should be about determining that.
If they do decide Young is their guy, then Travis Hunter is an exciting option. But if they don't, then they have to decide between a host of players. Ward, Sanders, and Jalen Milroe could all be in play at the top of the draft.
