Panthers predicted to pick breakout Miami weapon on Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft
If there's one area the Carolina Panthers could stand to improve, it's the wide receiving corps.
They've already dressed the running back room with the addition of Rico Dowdle, have an intriguing young duo at tight end, headed by Ja'Tavion Sanders, brought back key pieces of a top offensive line unit, and re-signed Andy Dalton to a two-year deal to continue serving as Bryce Young's backup.
Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker appear to have bright futures with the organization and Adam Thielen returning for at least one more year certainly helps, but for this offense to truly take another step, they need to supply Bryce Young with a few more weapons.
One recent mock draft by Luke Easterling has Carolina checking that box on day two of the draft by selecting Miami star Xavier Restrepo. After being a rotational player for the first couple years of his career, Restrepo turned into one of the top receiving threats in all of college football.
During his final two seasons with the Hurricanes, Restrepo caught a combined 154 passes for 2,219 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Lance Zeirlein of NFL Network compares Restrepo to former Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.
"Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft. Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him. His footwork, leverage and burst allowed consistent separation from man coverage on the college level but contested catches await him on the next level. His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers. Subpar length and average measurables could create some hesitation for NFL evaluators but the play and football demeanor feel translatable as a future starting slot."
