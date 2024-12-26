Panthers projected to land 'fun fit' next to Derrick Brown in 2025 NFL Draft
Aside from perhaps cornerback, there is no position on the Carolina Panthers defense that can be ignored in 2025. Their defense has been the league's worst in points and rush yardage. They're second-worst in total yardage, too. It needs a complete overhaul.
That's where the 2025 NFL Draft comes into play. With many offensive spots, including quarterback, cemented for 2025, the full focus can be on defense. That gives the Panthers a little more flexibility, and it frees them to take this particular edge rusher.
Panthers snag Mykel Williams in 2025 mock draft
The Carolina Panthers have dipped in the draft order thanks to a win last week over the Arizona Cardinals. They have dropped to seventh overall, which puts them out of range of Abdul Carter. In that case, the latest mock from Yahoo! Sports sees them snag Mykel Williams on the edge instead.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald wrote, "After battling an ankle injury at the beginning of the year, Williams has started to ramp up his play — and the production has followed. Williams has an excellent combination of length, strength and explosiveness. With the added bonus of being able to affect the game from multiple spots along the line. His best ball is ahead of him and would be a fun fit next to Derrick Brown for a Panthers defense needing needle-movers."
With Derrick Brown back in 2025, the interior defense should be at least moderately better in 2025. That can allow the Panthers to pass on someone like Mason Graham, who goes eighth to New York in this mock, and look for an impact edge rusher to rush the passer alongside Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum.
