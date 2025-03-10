Panthers projected to sign Super Bowl standout in free agency
The Carolina Panthers have to rebuild their defensive line around Derrick Brown. In doing so, they can turn an abysmal unit into a solid if not good one. It will require some assets, possibly in free agency and possibly in the draft. If they turn to free agency, they're expected to be aggressive.
They could target some high-profile defenders on the line, and they've been linked to Milton Williams plenty. The Super Bowl star is one of the biggest names on the market, and Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson is predicting, on the official legal tampering day, that Carolina will get their man.
"The Carolina Panthers spent big on the offensive line last offseason and reports already indicate the defensive line will be the focus in 2025. Milton Williams is at his best with another disruptor alongside him on the interior, Carolina has that with Derrick Brown," Johnson said. "A defensive interior of Williams and Brown would do wonders for a defensive line that finished 31st in ESPN pass-rush win rate (28%). He’s also heading into his age-26 season, so Carolina would have a long-term core piece of this defense."
The Panthers would have an absolutely ideal pairing with Williams and Derrick Brown, both of whom are 26 years old. They'd be a dynamic duo in the middle for at least the next few seasons. That alone would strongly help the run defense in 2025 after such a bad season in 2024.
There will certainly be other suitors, but GM Dan Morgan believes D-line to be the biggest issue right now, and he could be very aggressive in targeting a player who would undoubtedly be a huge part of the fix.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider puts Carolina Panthers in the mix to trade for DK Metcalf
Panthers should avoid this Seahawks WR who won’t help Bryce Young
Falcons’ starter inexplicably named Panthers’ missing piece on offense
Carolina Panthers’ latest moves secures depth at 2 insecure positions