NFL analyst who predicted Bryce Young, Xavier Legette picks has prediction for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been linked to a ton of draft prospects early on. With the draft about a month away, that will only get more common. Mason Graham, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Mykel Williams, and others have been tabbed as potential future Panthers.
Out of those, Walker is the most common. The hybrid edge/linebacker fills two positions of need on the Panthers defense, and he's more likely than some others to be both available at eight and not a stretch. However, one insider believes Panthers fans should start studying Mykel Williams.
Natalie Miller, an NFL draft analyst, successfully revealed the early interest in both Bryce Young and Xavier Legette for the Panthers. Now, she's saying there's early buzz around Williams, which means there's a very strong chance that he's the pick.
This would indicate that the Panthers prefer the traditional edge rusher over the hybrid prospect. They do need linebacker and edge help, but Walker can only play one of them at a time, and edge is more pressing. By that logic, Williams makes a little more sense.
There's still a month left for analysts to speculate and reporters to snoop around for any connection, and GM Dan Morgan has kept his plans close to the chest. He could take Walker, Williams, or someone else entirely. He could even trade down and throw everyone for a loop. Just keep an eye on Williams as the draft approaches as he seems to be gaining steam to the Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to veteran trade target who’d finally replace Ian Thomas
Ranking Bryce Young & the rest of the NFC South starting quarterbacks
Panthers roster gets awful ranking after first wave of NFL free agency
2025 NFL draft: Panthers met ‘at length’ with breakout EDGE prospect