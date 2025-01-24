Panthers reporter believes veteran QB will be back in 2025
Andy Dalton proved to be an invaluable asset for the Carolina Panthers last year. His ability to step in and start a few games and then provide mentorship to Bryce Young the rest of the time ended up being monumental in the development of the second-year quarterback. Dalton is now a free agent, though, and the Panthers don't have a legitimate backup.
Other teams will undoubtedly see what Dalton was able to do with Young and will want that for their young quarterback. Whether they have or will draft one, teams want veterans to mentor and bridge the gap for incoming QBs. Does that mean Dalton is as good as gone? The Athletic's Joe Person doesn't think so.
Is Andy Dalton coming back to the Panthers?
Joe Person spoke with three executives, and they ultimately ranked Andy Dalton's potential exit as the fourth-most impactful. Backup QB is not a position teams often care a ton about, but Dalton is clearly important to the Panthers.
Person said, "The 37-year-old Dalton has been a valuable mentor to Young and has said he’d like to stay in Charlotte in that role. Canales respects Dalton’s professionalism and approach. So unless the organization wants to go younger behind Young, Dalton could be back."
The organization can go with someone else, but there's no reason Dalton won't be their first choice. He knows the playbook and the staff, and most importantly, he's good friends with Young. He has been there every step of Young's NFL journey, and the Panthers know that.
His price tag could rise if other teams want a piece of what the veteran QB brings to the table, but it's clear that there's mutual interest in reuniting for at least the 2025 season. Dalton may not have much time left in the NFL, and he just might spend it all in Carolina.
