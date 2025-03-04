Panthers could reunite with former All-Pro defensive back after stunning release
The Carolina Panthers should be paying close attention to cap casualties on defense this year. There are always former star defenders who are no longer worth what a team is paying them. That doesn't mean they're bad, but it does mean they're headed for a release and can then sign with a different team on a much more appropriate contract.
That now includes former Panthers standout James Bradberry. He, like Darius Slay, is set to be released by the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll be a post-June 1 release, and he could be a good target for the Panthers.
The secondary, with Jaycee Horn, is in better shape than the front seven in Carolina. Assuming they do re-sign Mike Jackson, the duo of Jackson and Horn mean cornerback can be put on the back burner. Adding a cheap veteran like Bradberry would solidify the room and give them a solid trio that can help the weak pass rush.
The big-money signings or high-profile draft picks should be at edge, IDL, linebacker, or even safety. Every other position is probably set to be a bargain-bin addition, which Bradberry would be. Not only is it a smart investment in the defense, it's a cheap way to please the fans by bringing back someone they used to like watching.
Bradberry was a second-team All-Pro one season with the Eagles, a height he never reached in Carolina. However, he would only have to be cornerback two on the depth chart at best behind Horn, which would be an ideal situation for a veteran.
