Panthers should keep tabs on recently discarded Super Bowl champion
Throughout the NFL offseason, there will be a lot of former stars cast aside. The Carolina Panthers could benefit from that. The defensive rebuild that they need will take years to complete, so signing placeholder players who were recently very good is a smart idea.
Take Darius Slay for an example. He's set to be released by the Philadelphia Eagles primarily because he's going to cost more than he is worth anymore. If and when a team, perhaps the Panthers, sign him to a team-friendly deal in free agency following that release, he'll be a much more valuable asset.
The Eagles will save $4.3 million, which is why they're doing it. Slay was a contributor on one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory, so it's not as if he's incapable of playing. The Panthers should be interested in those kinds of players, especially Slay.
Right now, Jaycee Horn is under contract, but he's the only cornerback of note who can say that. Mike Jackson is a free agent, though he wants to be re-signed. Dane Jackson was cut. Even if they do re-sign Jackson, adding Slay would be a smart investment.
It would be a cheap, one-year deal in all likelihood that allows them to focus on other positions in the meantime in the draft. Having Horn, Jackson, and Slay would be a pretty strong secondary and would free up a lot of attention on the interior.
Signing Slay would not be a long-term solution, though, so they would have to follow a two-year plan. This year, assets should go to the edge, interior defensive line, and linebackers. Then, when Slay is gone and the Panthers have young, cheap assets up front, they can use draft capital in the secondary with Horn.
It's a win-win for the long term and the short term as Carolina works to rebuild its defense. It's also a model they can use for any such player. There are going to be tons of cap casualties on defense who can still play, and the Panthers, a team likely looking at bargain-bin shopping for several positions, should be all over them.
