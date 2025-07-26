NFL analyst: Pressure on Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2025 'cannot be overstated'
From more turnovers than touchdown passes during his rookie season, to being benched by the team’s new head coach after two games in 2024. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young’s career got off to a rocky start. However, the struggles by the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft wound up being somewhat short-lived by the end of ’24.
Young started the final 10 games for Dave Canales’s team this past season. He connected on 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,104 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 223 yards and five scores. The young signal-caller was picked off six times and lost two fumbles. However, Young played turnover-free football the final three weeks of the season.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network pondered one question for each team in training camp. When it came to Canales’s club, he asked if Young could answer the call in 2025?
There’s plenty of pressure on Bryce Young this upcoming season
“Young’s late-season surge injected optimism into the fanbase and locker room,” explained Austin, “highlighted by a breakout five-touchdown performance in Week 18 against Atlanta. His growth, both in poise and production, has coaches buzzing about his potential. Teammates are backing Young as the unquestioned quarterback of the future.
“The Panthers are finally arming Young with a true supporting cast,” added Austin, “including rookie Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, veteran Adam Thielen, and a deeper running back room. The front office and coaching staff are providing him with the best environment yet to succeed, with the hope of building on his much-improved play down the stretch.
This is a franchise that has posted seven straight losing seasons, hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and hasn’t won a postseason game since its Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015. Off this past season’s eye-opening play down the stretch, there are certainly expectations for the team and the quarterback.
“With Carolina still rebuilding and not expected to contend for the playoffs,” said Austin, “the pressure on Young to keep progressing cannot be overstated. His ability to capitalize on these new weapons and deliver consistency is the difference between another lost season and the start of a new era for the Panthers.
