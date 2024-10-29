Panthers send Diontae Johnson back to AFC North in mid-season trade
The Carolina Panthers made a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, an AFC North team, to bring in Diontae Johnson last offseason. Now, they've made a trade before the Trade Deadline to send the star wide receiver to another team in the AFC North: the Baltimore Ravens.
Panthers trade WR Diontae Johnson to Ravens
According to Adam Schefter, the first major domino of the Panthers' trade deadline is down. Diontae Johnson has officially been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He was only a Carolina Panthers player for eight weeks of the NFL season.
Per Schefter's report, Johnson and a sixth-round pick are headed to the Ravens. In return, the Panthers earn a fifth-round pick. In a roundabout way, the Panthers have virtually traded a seventh-round pick, sixth-round pick, and Donte Jackson for a fifth-round pick.
This likely signals that the Panthers are about to do a few more major trades. They may not trade Bryce Young, but any piece that can get them even a little bit of value probably going to be traded in the next few days leading up to the deadline. That may include more wide receivers.
