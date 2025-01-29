Panthers 'make some sense' for underrated free agent wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers need to add one wide receiver next year. Whether that's in the draft or free agency doesn't matter all that much, but they need one more capable pass-catcher to go with Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen, the latter of whom will likely need to be replaced in the next year or two anyway.
They need so much help on defense, so a Tetairoa McMillan or Luther Burden in the draft is unlikely. They also have very little cap space, so Tee Higgins in free agency remains a bit of a pipe dream. However, there is one less popular wide receiver that one NFL insider believes makes some sense for the Panthers.
Panthers tabbed as sensible landing spot for Darius Slayton
With Tee Higgins likely costing too much, the Panthers will have to look for a less impactful player. Fortunately, Darius Slayton is right there. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes he could be in for a solid free agency, and that the Panthers could benefit from his availability this year.
Fowler said, "Don't sleep on a robust free agency for Slayton. Several teams will be looking for top-end speed on the outside, and Slayton has that. He paid his dues in a bad offense and will likely be looking for a Darnell Mooney-type contract (three years, $39 million). Carolina would make some sense here."
Slayton isn't a big needle-mover like Higgins would be. However, he's much cheaper, and he would give the Panthers a really well-rounded receiver room. It's likely that GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are hoping either Jalen Coker or Xavier Legette morph into that WR1, and they both could.
In that case, it would be smart to give them another year to do so. By adding Slayton, they would give Bryce Young another reliable weapon without getting someone who will demand a high percentage of the targets. That means Legette and Coker can continue developing and the Panthers can then have a good but relatively inexpensive wide receiver room.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to steal back key starter from Commanders
Bryce Young lands in the wrong tier of NFL QB rankings
What Greg Olsen said about Bryce Young’s big turnaround