Panthers sign veteran LB, cut UDFA LB Tuasivi Nomura
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for their first preseason action as they will welcome the Cleveland Browns to Bank of America Stadium on Friday night.
With preseason action drawing closer, the team will be making some crucial decisions regarding the roster.
Cuts are inevitable as the team will need to trim the roster down to 53 before the start of the regular season. On Sunday, the Panthers made a cut to add another player to the roster.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have signed veteran linebacker Krys Barnes. Barnes started 24 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2020 to 2021 and spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
With the addition of Barnes, the Panthers cut rookie UDFA linebacker Tuasivi Nomura. Nomura spent six seasons at the collegiate level, his first four years with the USC Trojans, and his final two seasons with Fresno State.
It appears the Panthers are looking for more experienced hands when it comes to depth at linebacker heading into the 2025 season, which already has a deep lineup that will need to be trimmed down before the regular season.
Last season for the Cardinals, Barnes finished with two sacks and 35 total tackles. The worst part about the NFL preseason is when the cuts begin. It's a painful reminder that this sport we all love is a business, just like any other.
