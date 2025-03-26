Panthers star shares bold take after record-setting $100 million contract
Jaycee Horn briefly set the market for cornerbacks. The Carolina Panthers star signed a four-year, $100 million extension for a then-record AAV of $25 million. No defensive back in NFL history had ever made more until shortly after when Derek Stingley Jr. signed for $30 million AAV.
There's been a boom in cornerback contracts lately, but Horn boldly proclaimed that it's not enough. He acknowledged the growth but said there's still work to be done for corners to be paid appropriately for their work.
"Yeah, we not all the way there with [wide receivers] yet, but I feel like we should be making what they're making or more just because our job, man I feel like outside of quarterback, it's the hardest job on the field," Horn said via NFL.com. "It takes a lot to be able to play corner. But you know it is what it is, it's all life-changing money, so you can't complain too much about it."
This bold take that cornerbacks should be paid like wide receivers isn't Horn's alone. Stingley, before his record-breaking extension, agreed. "Receivers are starting to touch $40 million [annually]," Stingley said. "[We're] the people that are going out there and competing against them. I think it's good that the cornerback position and other defensive positions are starting to get up there, too. But I think it's just good for the sport. Obviously with time, it's gonna keep on going up, so I'm excited to see who is gonna make [the next] deal like that."
The Panthers took a big swing on Horn, who has played at a high level but has missed a huge chunk of the games he could've played in. Entering his fifth year, Horn has played 37 games. He did reach a career high of 15 last season, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to veteran trade target who’d finally replace Ian Thomas
Ranking Bryce Young & the rest of the NFC South starting quarterbacks
Panthers roster gets awful ranking after first wave of NFL free agency
2025 NFL draft: Panthers met ‘at length’ with breakout EDGE prospect