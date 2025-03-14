Panthers get beautiful grade for offseason moves from NFL analyst
The offseason isn't over yet for the Carolina Panthers. They still have eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft to address the rest of the holes, but they've been aggressive in the early stages. There are free agents left, but the Panthers are running thin on cap space as it is, so they probably won't do much more.
But they seem to have done enough already. They filled five holes they had on the roster, though the NFL world tends to disagree on how well they've done that. Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, on one hand, loves what the Panthers have done. In fact, he believes they've had the ninth-best offseason so far and earned a B+ grade.
Iyer said, "The Panthers had no choice but to go after defensive volume after a disastrous season there. They got a lot of players who can come together nicely in their scheme. The offensive moves, however, were limited, with a mild upgrade at backup running back."
The Panthers might have lost Miles Sanders (intentionally) and Johnny Hekker, two impactful losses Iyer pointed out, but they've brought in plenty of contributors in the form of Rico Dowdle, Tre'Von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, and Bobby Brown III.
They didn't have a ton of talent they had to retain from last year that was entering free agency, but they did do well to keep a few of them. This includes Andy Dalton, Mike Jackson, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen.
There's still time for teams who rated poorly in this update to fix things in the draft, but the Panthers don't necessarily need to. They do have more holes to fill, but they're in a good spot heading into the next stage of the offseason.
