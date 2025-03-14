All Panthers

NFL analyst raves about Panthers under-the-radar signing

Rico Dowdle seems to be the most respected move the Panthers have made.

Zach Roberts

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of moves in free agency. They added Tershawn Wharton, extended Jaycee Horn, re-signed Mike Jackson, agreed to terms with Tre'Von Moehrig, and so much more. Many of the deals, however, have been given poor grades.

Those were their more substantial additions. They have longer contracts worth more money. There is one signing the Panthers did that's small and not as impactful, yet it seems to be the one move the NFL media loves. The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle, and most people are in full approval.

That includes SI's own Matt Verderame, who has been grading every deal done in free agency. He gave the move an A, a rare positive grade from him towards the Panthers this offseason, and spoke openly about how key the signing can be.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders earlier in the week, and they believe an upgrade has been found. On Wednesday evening, the Panthers signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million," Verderame said. "Dowdle, 26, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season while rushing for 4.6 yards per carry. While Chuba Hubbard is still the lead back in Carolina, the Panthers now have one of the best backfield combinations in the NFL."

This is the ideal situation to move on from Miles Sanders, who made about $6 million himself. Dowdle's base salary is $3 million, and it's difficult to envision Dowdle being worse than Sanders. The one-year length means they can move on from him in the offseason once former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is healthy.

