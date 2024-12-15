Panthers updated depth chart for showdown with the Dallas Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers have a great opportunity to get back on the winning side of things Sunday afternoon as the struggling Dallas Cowboys make their way to the Queen City.
Earlier this week, the Panthers' updated their depth chart and there is one significant change as you'll see rookie running back Jonathon Brooks not featured, of course. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering another ACL tear in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
The running back room is extremely thin at the moment and backup Raheem Blackshear is considered questionable with a chest injury.
Here is this week's depth chart for the Panthers.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Velus Jones Jr.
WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray
DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Roberts
DE: A’Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amare Barno, Cam Gill
LB: Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans
S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson
S: Jordan Fuller, Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
