Panthers updated depth chart for showdown with the Dallas Cowboys

Carolina's two-deep for this week's home game versus the Cowboys.

The Carolina Panthers have a great opportunity to get back on the winning side of things Sunday afternoon as the struggling Dallas Cowboys make their way to the Queen City.

Earlier this week, the Panthers' updated their depth chart and there is one significant change as you'll see rookie running back Jonathon Brooks not featured, of course. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering another ACL tear in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

The running back room is extremely thin at the moment and backup Raheem Blackshear is considered questionable with a chest injury.

Here is this week's depth chart for the Panthers.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Velus Jones Jr.

WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray

DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Roberts

DE: A’Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amare Barno, Cam Gill

LB: Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans

S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson

S: Jordan Fuller, Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

