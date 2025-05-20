NFL insider urges Panthers to make bizarre free agent signing
The Carolina Panthers went to great pains to ensure they had a decent running back room. With Chuba Hubbard coming back from a late injury last year, all Carolina needed was a solid, inexpensive backup. They cut Miles Sanders to pursue that goal.
They signed Rico Dowdle on an excellent contract and then even doubled down by drafting Trevor Etienne in the fourth round to ensure they've got backups to spare. Now, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios is curiously urging them to go after free agent running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins had a productive year with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he once again got injured. He is now a free agent and would probably make a nice, cheap addition to some team's backfield just ahead of training camp, but not Carolina's.
The insider said that Carolina has the makings of an incredible offense, one that will give Bryce Young "no excuses" not to play extremely well. The addition of Tetairoa McMillan alongside Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette is inspiring to Palacios, but he still thinks they could use another running back.
There's almost no way the Panthers sign Dobbins. It would be a waste of time and money. Dowdle and Etienne are both more than capable each of holding down backup duties, and if one of them goes down, they still have the other. If both go down, the Panthers will need to pivot, but that's a bridge that needs to be crossed when we arrive at it, not now with a luxury signing like Dobbins.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Steve Smith wants to cancel Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy
Panthers WR coach reveals what Tetairoa McMillan needs to work on
Electrifying Panthers rookie wide receiver sobering, frustrating outlook
Panthers vs. 49ers ranked worst Monday Night Football game of 2025