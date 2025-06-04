Panthers urged to pursue trade for 3-time Pro Bowler to solve tight end position
It's been a chore for the Carolina Panthers to find a long-term answer at the tight end position, failing to do so since the day they let Greg Olsen walk following the 2019 season.
Adding a reliable, yet dynamic threat over the middle of the field would do so much for Bryce Young and the Carolina offense, also helping draw some attention away from Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette on the outside.
Dan Morgan has selected a tight end in each of his first two drafts as the team's GM, taking Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans. Sanders showed some promise a year ago, reeling in 33 receptions for 342 yards and a score - the most production a Panthers' tight end has had since Olsen.
But to ensure they have a playmaker at the spot, they may need to make a move.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network suggests trading for Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens.
"Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson entered the league together in 2018 and quickly developed chemistry. Andrews has been a go-to guy for the two-time MVP, but last season, his 19.4% target share and 1.89 yards per route run were both career lows. The Ravens may now be weighing whether Isaiah Likely is ready to step up. If so, trading Andrews to an NFC team like the Carolina Panthers could make sense."
As Austin noted, Andrews has seen a decline in his production, averaging fewer yards per game in each of the last three seasons. He has, however, been as reliable as ever, posting the catch percentage for his career in consecutive years - 73.8% in 2023, and 79.7% in 2024.
Considering Andrews turns 30 in September and is entering the final year of his contract, the Panthers could likely get him for a very reasonable price.
