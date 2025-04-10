NFL draft expert warns Panthers against popular scenario with first pick
Two weeks from today the 2025 NFL draft will begin in Green Bay, and draft season will finally come to an end. In regards to the Carolina Panthers and their eighth overall pick, two scenarios stand out above all the others as we've reached the stretch run.
One path sees the Panthers targeting the top edge rusher on the board, usually either Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams from Georgia. Another popular scenario has Carolina using that 8th overall pick on the best wide receiver available. NFL draft expert Todd McShay knows that the Panthers need WR help, but he says it would be a huge mistake to draft one at that spot. Watch.
The reasoning is pretty straight-forward - a lot of analysts are expecting the number one wide receiver prospect in this class - Arizona's Tet McMillan - to fall into the teens and taking him that high would be a reach. Meanwhile, there should be at least one or two blue-chip pieces at other positions who will still be available when the Panthers are on the clock.
It's highly unlikely that either Abdul Carter or Mason Graham will slip to number eight, but high-end DB prospects like Will Johnson from Michigan or Georgia's Malaki Starks could very well still be on the board. Meanwhile, the Panthers should be able to land one (or two) very good pass rushers even if they wait until Day 2 to address that need. The class at wide receiver should also allow them to delay until at least the third round.
Overall, the Panthers shouldn't be looking to target any specific position with the 8th overall pick - they're high enough that they'll be able to land a special prospect. If they do target a pass-catcher at that spot, it should be Penn State's Tyler Warren, who's the number one ranked tight end in a deep class of them.
