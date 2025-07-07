Bryce Young not quite ready to dethrone Baker Mayfield in division, insider claims
If the NFC South had its own All-Star team, the quarterback would be Baker Mayfield. The former Carolina Panthers QB found a legitimate home in Tampa, and no one else in the division has an established star like that. The Panthers could soon, but for now, Young is behind.
There is a reality where Young outplays Mayfield and takes that spot this year. After all, Dave Canales is paired up with Young, and Mayfield will be on his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. But for now, as Bleacher Report's Matt Holder said, the title of best QB belongs to Mayfield.
"While Bryce Young made tremendous strides and Michael Penix Jr. showed promise down the stretch of last season, Mayfield has been a Pro Bowler in each of his two years in Tampa Bay to be the division's top quarterback," he said.
It's hard to argue with Mayfield being ranked at the top, but the tides are shifting. Mayfield, almost by default, has been the best QB in the division since signing with Tampa Bay and replacing Tom Brady. But Young is on the rise and has the talent to one day usurp him. Michael Penix Jr. has so little NFL tape so far, but the promise is there, too.
That could go a long way in the Panthers someday dethroning the Buccaneers for the crown in the division. QB play is not the only thing, but a team with the best quarterback in its own division has a leg up on winning that division, something Carolina hasn't done since 2015.
