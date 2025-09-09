PFF somehow believes Bryce Young outplayed Trevor Lawrence in Panthers loss
Box scores will tell you one thing, and advanced analytics can sometimes tell you something else. That was apparently the case with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday. The box score painted an ugly picture, but the PFF grade he received after was surprisingly solid.
The box score would say that Trevor Lawrence (19/31 for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception) far outplayed Young (18/35 for 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions). The PFF scores disagree.
Young, as mentioned, got a surprisingly decent 71.1 grade. Lawrence, on the other hand, received a surprisingly indecent 63.0 grade. That's not horrible, but it is a little surprising to see that the analytics outlet believes Young was the superior QB on Sunday.
The PFF grade does take things into account that box scores can't, like expected completion percentage and on-target throws. So, the 71.1 is heavily influence by the passes that Young's receivers couldn't come up with, like Tetairoa McMillan's end-zone drop or Xavier Legette incomprehensibly not getting two feet down in bounds.
The PFF grade is more concerned with how Young threw the ball and virtually nothing else. It is also presented without much context, so it's hard to determine what exactly the analytics liked and did not like about his outing. The same is true for Lawrence.
Maybe the metrics indicate that Young's first interception was poor luck caused by Legette running into and being knocked off by a smaller defensive back. Maybe they're not concerned with the second one since it literally bounced off Rico Dowdle's hands. Maybe they believe Lawrence's interception at the hands of Jaycee Horn was particularly egregious.
They could also think that Young played against a higher degree of difficulty with his lackluster weapons and tougher defensive matchups. Without context, it's impossible to speculate exactly what led into that 71.1 other than they seem to believe it was a slightly better game than Lawrence had.
Of course, Young would probably trade his stat line (three turnovers) to Lawrence's (only one). He would also definitely trade the result from a loss to a win, so PFF grade means very little to that. It just might mean that Young's not completely toast like everyone seems to believe.
