PGA Tour trolls Carolina Panthers in savage now-deleted post
The golf world made a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Carolina Panthers play home games. The PGA Championship was held at the illustrious Quail Hollow Golf Club, which is just under nine miles away from Bank of America Stadium.
It resulted in the third career Major championship for golf superstar Scottie Scheffler, but it was also his 15th win since breaking out with his first career PGA Tour victory in 2022. In that time, the Panthers have just 14 victories total.
The PGA Tour brought this fact up in a brutal troll post from their official Instagram page. The caption was, "When in Charlotte," and it has since been taken down. It's unclear why the Tour would want to mock the Panthers who play in the city that just hosted the golf tournament, but they have reverted to good judgment and taken the post down.
The Panthers have been one of the NFL's worst teams since 2018. In fact, they're one of the worst franchises in all of sports since that time, but it was in poor taste for the Tour to mention that. Also, it comes at a curious time. The Panthers won five games last year, an upswing from the year prior, and are poised to break out.
Maybe the Tour felt it was a good time to say something since this joke likely won't work the next time it stops in Charlotte. Or they just thought it was funny that one of over 100 members of the PGA Tour has more wins since 2022 than an entire NFL franchise. Maybe it is a little funny, but coming from an official account is a bold idea that they smartly backtracked on.
