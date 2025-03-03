Proposed Panthers signing adds Jets projected $14 million breakout star to defense
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers had a terrible defense in 2024. The unit finished dead-last in total yards and rushing yards allowed, and 23rd in passing yards given up per game.
One position that needs some love is linebacker, especially after the team announced that it would part ways with Shaq Thompson last month.
On top of that, Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallce are set to hit the open market, also, which could force Carolina to completely revamp its inside linebackers room.
With that in mind, Jon Santucci of the TC Palm suggests the team should sign New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who is also slated to be a free agent this offseason.
"Another team with a defense in desperate need of an overhaul. Going after Sherwood will depend on what the Panthers decide to do with veteran free agent linebacker Shaq Thompson," Santucci wrote.
To be clear, the Panthers have already decided Thompson's fate, as we previously mentioned, so Sherwood should absolutely be on the Panthers' radar.
Sherwood is coming off a breakout campaign in his first full year as a starter. His career-high 158 tackles ranked fourth in the NFL, and he posted a personal-best 2.5 sacks.
Sherwood also finished with Pro Football Focus grades of 77.1 in run defense and 66.2 in coverage, showing he can do a little bit of everything.
Not only would Sherwood offer the Panthers an upgrade in run defense and pass coverage, he's only 25 years old, so he can be a long-term solution at the position.
Spotrac projects Sherwood to garner a raise after his impressive campaign and sees him inking a two-year, $14.3 million deal in free agency. The Panthers definitely have the funds to afford that, with Carolina projected to have $29.8 million in cap space.
Sherwood is going to draw plenty of interest on the open market, so it could take an even bigger financial commitment than the one Spotrac projects for the Panthers to secure him in free agency.
