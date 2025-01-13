Ranking Carolina Panthers’ greatest roster needs on offense going into offseason
The Carolina Panthers don't have a perfect offense, but it is the vastly superior unit on the team. Their defense was historically bad, and the offense actually had the third-most offensive touchdowns during the last four weeks of the season. That said, it's far from a complete unit.
Bryce Young proved he could win with the offense he had down the stretch. The Panthers should not, however, rest on their laurels on that front. The defense deserves most of the attention, but there are a few positions that need to be addressed on offense, too.
What the Panthers need to fix on offense
3) Tight end
The Panthers picked tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round last year. He looked very promising at times, but he ended up fading back behind Tommy Tremble in the depth chart towards the end of the year. Tremble is a free agent, which means the only remaining tight end on the roster is Sanders. That's far from dire, but there's no depth, and Sanders may not yet be a high-level player.
2) Wide receiver
The Panthers showed that they have capable enough wide receivers last year, but that isn't going to cut it. Adam Thielen is still great, but he's closer to retirement than ever. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker showed promise, but neither looked like a future number one. Bryce Young can survive this corps, but if the Panthers want him to thrive, then they need to get him a true star.
1) Center
The Panthers didn't have a true center last year. The rest of their offensive line is good, but they had to use the depth from other spots to fill the center spot. Some of that depth could be on the way out in free agency. Either way, to ensure the offensive line doesn't take a step back, the Panthers need to find a true center either in free agency or in the draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young finally gets his WR1
Carolina Panthers linked to tempting trade for former first-round WR
Peyton Manning points out problem for Panthers and Bryce Young
Former Panthers star brutally ripped for botching his contract year