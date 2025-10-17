Rico Dowdle comments on Carolina Panthers' running back arrangement
Three weeks ago, Rico Dowdle was the little-used backup running back for the Carolina Panthers. Prior to Chuba Hubbard going down with a calf injury, the former Dallas Cowboys star had 33 touches. In the two weeks since becoming the starter, he has had 60 touches for an astonishing 473 yards.
There's no going back to the way things were, with Hubbard getting the lion's share of work and Dowdle coming in every now and then. The running back isn't worried about that, though. He's just worried about keeping the hot streak going.
Rico Dowdle doesn't care about backfield split
How are the Panthers going to manage Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard in the backfield? That remains to be seen, though some sort of mostly even split is highly likely. Dowdle doesn't care about how it shakes out, though.
He said, "It don't really matter about starting. It just matters about going out there and getting a win and executing. As long as we all getting the ball, and things like that, it's helping the team win, so it really don't matter."
Whatever the Panthers do end up doing, it doesn't seem like it will upset Dowdle much. Some players might be upset if they set NFL records in a two-game span and then didn't keep the starting job once the injured starter came back. Dowdle isn't one of those players.
With Dowdle and Hubbard, the Panthers have two running backs who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in 2024, so this is a good problem to have. However it shakes out, both players are talented and capable of carrying an offense. The Panthers may have had more success leaning on Dowdle in 2025, but Hubbard was a one-man wrecking crew just last year.
Hubbard, for what it's worth, seems to also be fine with whatever Carolina opts to do. He said he'd love to see some two-RB formations with both he and Dowdle on the field together to wreak havoc on opposing defenses, so head coach Dave Canales has options and two generally unbothered running backs to work with heading into Week 7.
