Should Panthers sign Daniel Jones for remainder of season?
Losing to the Carolina Panthers has major ramifications in 2024, as Daniel Jones has now been benched and then released by the New York Giants. His performance in Munich against the Panthers was bad, and the team wants nothing else to do with him now. Should the Panthers take a cheap flyer on the NC local?
The Panthers do not need to even consider signing Daniel Jones
There is no scenario in which the Panthers need to sign Daniel Jones. Most NFL teams don't have a reason to consider the former Duke product, but the Panthers might be least of all. They need to get Bryce Young as many reps as possible. If for some reason he plays poorly or gets hurt, they don't need to turn to anyone in the market for the spot. Andy Dalton has already proved capable of starting this year.
It would be rather hilarious for the Panthers to be a large reason that Jones is in the situation he finds himself in and then sign him to be a backup. It's funny, but it's far from a good decision for the franchise. In the event that both Young and Dalton go down, even then, it makes more sense just to start Jack Plummer and tank for a better pick.
An NFL analyst recently floated, before the release, that Jones could be an option next year for the Panthers. The Panthers, it should be reiterated, have no reason to sign Jones now or in free agency. He's not a viable option for most teams at this stage, and the Panthers aren't an outlier.
