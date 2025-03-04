All Panthers

Should Panthers target pass-rusher recently released by Seahawks?

The Carolina Panthers could give Dre'Mont Jones a new home.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers need to bolster their defensive line and with NFL free agency just over one week away, a new potential target has become available. News broke on Tuesday that the Seattle Seahawks were releasing defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones.

A third-round pick in 2019 out of Ohio State, Jones' career was off to a hot start with the Denver Broncos. In four seasons, he had 133 tackles and 22 sacks, leading to several teams showing interest during the 2023 offseason. He wound up signing with Seattle on a three-year, $51.53 million deal.

That felt a bit rich for Jones, who did well in Seattle with 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks. The problem was that wasn't enough for the money he was making — leading to his release.

With him now available, the Panthers could be a logical landing spot — as pointed out by Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

While Jones wasn't able to live up to his contract with Seattle, he could be a factor on a more favorable deal. He could also stand to benefit from sticking with one position.

Carolina Panther
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws while pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seattle moved the 6-foot-3, 281-pounder from the interior of the line to the edge. If he was able to focus on one position — ideally the interior where his speed is a major advantage — he could find the success he had in Denver.

Such a signing would also help free up the Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft, keeping them from feeling the pressure to draft a defensive tackle early.

Randy Gurzi
