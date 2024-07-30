Should Panthers Trade for Brandon Aiyuk? Thomas Davis & Cam Newton Discuss
The Panthers have already done a lot to improve the offensive side of the football by trading for WR Diontae Johnson, drafting WR Xavier Legette, RB Jonathon Brooks, and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, and signing guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. While the unit looks much better on paper, the Panthers shouldn't sit idly by, even at receiver.
Carolina Panthers legends Thomas Davis and Cam Newton recently discussed what their top priority would be if they were in a front office position in Carolina.
“The first thing that I would do, right now, understanding where we are financially when it comes to the state of the franchise from a contractual standpoint…I would look into making an investment into bringing Brandon Aiyuk in," Davis said. "Because offensively, I think you can never have too many weapons. You sit back and you add guys like Diontae Johnson, that’s an instant upgrade to that receiver room. Then you bring back Adam Thielen. Then you draft Xavier Legette. I feel like adding another weapon like Brandon Aiyuk would add instant credibility to that wide receiver room and it would make them one of the best receiver rooms in the entire NFC South.”
While Newton can understand TD's point of view, he sees it a little bit differently.
“I know as a young quarterback with Bryce, I wouldn’t necessarily go after Brandon Aiyuk. I would try to have a quick option in regards to…you know how I feel about tight ends, you know how I feel about running backs. It’s invaluable to express the importance of that specific position. There is many times where J-Stew, DeAngelo (Williams), even C-Mac…aye bro, get your check and get on your route real quick so I can at least have a quick option to go to. Tight ends, obviously, the world knows about my relationship with Greg Olsen and how we’ve been able to grow together. Receivers can always be a little hit or miss in regards to the patience of understanding what’s really happening. A lot of receivers look through a peep hole and not opening up the whole door. I just would like for Bryce Young to have high IQ players. Adam Thielen is a perfect example of that.”
Trading for Aiyuk would be a little difficult, considering the Panthers only have $5.9 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. Aiyuk carries a cap hit of $14.1 million in 2024 and is looking for a big, long-term deal. Adding a player like Aiyuk would certainly bolster the offense, but there are bigger needs such as corner and edge rusher that Carolina has to pour their focus into.
