Sports Illustrated Predicts Panthers to Win Three Games in 2024
The 2024 schedule is out and the way-too-early predictions are flowing in. Last night, I put out my initial thoughts to go along with a projected record of 6-11. Nothing to jump for joy about, but a four-win improvement from 2023 would be viewed as a sign of progress.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated doesn't quite see the same jump happening in year one of the Dave Canales era, predicting Carolina to go 3-14.
Manzano's Projected Wins: at Raiders, at Broncos, vs. Saints
Manzano's Projected Losses: at Saints, vs. Chargers, vs. Bengals, at Bears, vs. Falcons, at Commanders, vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Cowboys, vs. Cardinals, at Buccaneers, at Falcons.
How Manzano arrived to 3-14: "The Panthers are banking on Canales to ignite Bryce Young’s career the same way he did for Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith. Young, the 2023 No. 1 pick, is set up to succeed in Year 2 with an offensive guru calling plays and a revamped receiving corps that added Diontae Johnson and rookie Xavier Legette. But with so much inexperience and uncertainty, this roster might be a year away from competing with the other teams in the division."
I get the hesitancy in picking the Panthers to win more than a few games, but this roster is lightyears better than what it was a year ago. No, the expectation isn't for them to compete for the division, but they'll certainly be more competitive. You don't spend $153 million on two guards, trade for the best separator in the league, and draft a freakish athlete in the first round and win one more game than you did a year ago.
