Who should start for Panthers at LB next to Josey Jewell?
There has been a lot written about the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense, and much of it not very flattering. The team gave up the second-most total yards (6,877) in a season in NFL history. It allowed 3,057 yards rushing, the third-highest total in league annals. Obviously, the NFL is now in an era of a 17-game season, but there’s no way to sugarcoat a unit that permitted a disturbing 179.8 yards per game on the ground.
How bad was coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit in that latter aspect? The Panthers limited only one of its 17 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. That happened to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished dead last in the league when it came to running the ball—averaging a mere 79.8 yards per game this past season.
Of course, general manager Dan Morgan addressed the defensive line in a big way via free agency and the NFL draft. This offseason, he added experienced performers such as Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs) and Bobby Brown III (Rams) up front. He also used a fifth-round draft choice in April on massive Cam Jackson from the University of Florida.
Head coach Dave Canales and the franchise would certainly love to see a return to Pro Bowl form from defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was lost for the remainder of 2024 after suffering a knee injury in a Week 1 loss at New Orleans.
Dan Morgan added Rams’ top tackler this offseason
Last offseason, the Panthers signed linebacker Josey Jewell away from the Denver Broncos. He missed five games this past season, but still finished second on Canales’s club with 84 stops—to go along with 3.5 sacks and seven passes defensed while finishing with three of Carolina’s 17 takeaways. Veteran Shaq Thompson (now a member of the Buffalo Bills) started the first four games before going down for the rest of the year with an Achilles’ injury. Combine that with the absence of Brown and it partially explains the Panthers’ defensive issues vs. the run.
The question here is who will wind up starting next to Jewell inside on this new-look defensive unit? Morgan did address this area in free agency with the signing of four-year pro Christian Rozeboom. He enjoyed a breakout year with the Los Angeles Rams, leading Sean McVay with 133 defensive stops while adding 15 more tackles during the club’s two-game playoff run.
There’s also Trevin Wallace, who made his presence felt during his rookie campaign. The 2024 third-round pick from the University of Kentucky finished sixth on the team with 63 defensive stops, and added one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Those numbers came in the team’s first 13 games, of which Wallace was in the starting lineup. He missed the final four contests with a shoulder injury.
Inside linebacker by committee?
A look at Pro Football Focus’ final 2024 rankings for linebackers shows Jewell (67th), Wallace (69th), and Rozeboom (72nd) all in the same ballpark. All three had disappointing grades when it came to rushing defense when available. The Rams’ defense this past year was just 22nd vs. the run, allowing 130.0 yards per game rushing.
Keep in mind what Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley did to McVay’s team on two occasions this past season. He ran for 255 yards and two scores at SoFi Stadium in Week 12, then gauged Los Angeles for 205 yards and two more scores in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Philadelphia.
So what’s the answer? It may not be a shock to see some interchangeable parts inside. While Jewell is the most experienced of the three and figures to have one job locked down, would it be a shock to see any combination this season? The Panthers certainly can’t afford a repeat performance from 2024.
