All Panthers

Who should start for Panthers at LB next to Josey Jewell?

The Carolina Panthers did a lot of work this offseason adding new faces to their defensive unit. Will there be a major change at one inside linebacker spot?

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell (47) pressures in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell (47) pressures in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has been a lot written about the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense, and much of it not very flattering. The team gave up the second-most total yards (6,877) in a season in NFL history. It allowed 3,057 yards rushing, the third-highest total in league annals. Obviously, the NFL is now in an era of a 17-game season, but there’s no way to sugarcoat a unit that permitted a disturbing 179.8 yards per game on the ground.

How bad was coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit in that latter aspect? The Panthers limited only one of its 17 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. That happened to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished dead last in the league when it came to running the ball—averaging a mere 79.8 yards per game this past season.

Of course, general manager Dan Morgan addressed the defensive line in a big way via free agency and the NFL draft. This offseason, he added experienced performers such as Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs) and Bobby Brown III (Rams) up front. He also used a fifth-round draft choice in April on massive Cam Jackson from the University of Florida.

Head coach Dave Canales and the franchise would certainly love to see a return to Pro Bowl form from defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was lost for the remainder of 2024 after suffering a knee injury in a Week 1 loss at New Orleans.

Dan Morgan added Rams’ top tackler this offseason

Last offseason, the Panthers signed linebacker Josey Jewell away from the Denver Broncos. He missed five games this past season, but still finished second on Canales’s club with 84 stops—to go along with 3.5 sacks and seven passes defensed while finishing with three of Carolina’s 17 takeaways. Veteran Shaq Thompson (now a member of the Buffalo Bills) started the first four games before going down for the rest of the year with an Achilles’ injury. Combine that with the absence of Brown and it partially explains the Panthers’ defensive issues vs. the run.

The question here is who will wind up starting next to Jewell inside on this new-look defensive unit? Morgan did address this area in free agency with the signing of four-year pro Christian Rozeboom. He enjoyed a breakout year with the Los Angeles Rams, leading Sean McVay with 133 defensive stops while adding 15 more tackles during the club’s two-game playoff run.

Trevin Wallace
Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There’s also Trevin Wallace, who made his presence felt during his rookie campaign. The 2024 third-round pick from the University of Kentucky finished sixth on the team with 63 defensive stops, and added one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Those numbers came in the team’s first 13 games, of which Wallace was in the starting lineup. He missed the final four contests with a shoulder injury.

Inside linebacker by committee?

A look at Pro Football Focus’ final 2024 rankings for linebackers shows Jewell (67th), Wallace (69th), and Rozeboom (72nd) all in the same ballpark. All three had disappointing grades when it came to rushing defense when available. The Rams’ defense this past year was just 22nd vs. the run, allowing 130.0 yards per game rushing.

Christian Rozeboo
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) comes up with a fumbled ball by the Minnesota Vikings during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep in mind what Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley did to McVay’s team on two occasions this past season. He ran for 255 yards and two scores at SoFi Stadium in Week 12, then gauged Los Angeles for 205 yards and two more scores in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Philadelphia.

So what’s the answer? It may not be a shock to see some interchangeable parts inside. While Jewell is the most experienced of the three and figures to have one job locked down, would it be a shock to see any combination this season? The Panthers certainly can’t afford a repeat performance from 2024.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers’ new nose tackle named among players who will shape 2025 season

Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' best move this offseason

Cam Newton responds to criticism from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

NFL pundit proposes Panthers trade for a real weapon at tight end

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.