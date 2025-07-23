Carolina Panthers finally make addition to defense as training camp gets underway
The Carolina Panthers, for all the work they did over the offseason, still had a defense that was riddled with holes. Entering training camp, an ideal world would've seen another safety, another cornerback, another linebacker (and that was before cutting Josey Jewell), another tight end, and maybe more.
As the dust settles on the opening of training camp, the Panthers finally have addressed one of those positions, but it's perhaps the least glaring one and it's with a player who may only end up being camp depth and won't have an impact on the regular season.
Panthers add CB after opening of training camp
The Carolina Panthers are signing cornerback Tre Swilling, a veteran who has appeared in three NFL games. He was part of the tryout they hosted on Monday, with plenty of NFL hopefuls showing up to try and earn a spot. So far, only Swilling has.
According to Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye, he's six feet tall and just shy of 200 pounds. His arrival means the Panthers will need to make a corresponding move. Given the fact that they cut Josey Jewell yesterday, it's unlikely that that move will count, so expect someone else to get cut soon.
The Panthers had precious little depth behind Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and with Horn's injury history, it's never a bad idea to address that. However, given the presence of Jackson and Horn, it's hard to say cornerback was the most pressing need.
