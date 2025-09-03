Surprises from first Carolina Panthers regular season depth chart
The very first regular-season unofficial Carolina Panthers depth chart has dropped. Following the roster being trimmed to 53 players a little over a week ago, the Panthers have undergone some changes, namely in the wide receiver room. Ahead of Sunday's opener, they've dropped the official depth chart.
There are plenty of expected things, like Bryce Young starting at QB, Tetairoa McMillan being WR1, and Ja'Tavion Sanders getting the tight end job with Tommy Tremble banged up. There were some surprises, though.
Panthers' first depth chart has a few surprises
The first major surprise is that Hunter Renfrow lands as a starting wide receiver on the depth chart, albeit the third one behind Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. A week ago, he wasn't physically ready to make the roster, but he is now starting. Jimmy Horn Jr. remains buried, which is a sad surprise.
The second major surprise is that standout defensive acquisition Bobby Brown isn't even starting. The Panthers needed a nose tackle badly, so they went out and signed Brown, but now he's a backup. It's a pretty big surprise that A'Shawn Robinson, part of the horrendous d-line last year, is starting instead.
It's also curious that Tommy Tremble, despite being hurt, is second on the depth chart and not Mitchell Evans. The rookie tight end couldn't even surpass someone coming off of back surgery, which is a little disappointing.
Lathan Ransom somehow didn't earn a starting spot despite making big plays in the preseason. Nick Scott is getting the safety spot opposite Tre'von Moehrig, which is very uninspiring. Ransom offers upside that Scott does not, so Ransom might eventually force his way onto the field.
The Panthers' weird obsession with David Moore continues. Not only is he too high on the WR depth chart, but he's also strangely featured on special teams. He's the third kick returner and backup punt returner, but he's not particularly good at running kicks back.
Jimmy Horn Jr. offers way more speed and potential there backing Trevor Etienne up, but for as much as the Panthers seem devoted to Moore, Horn Jr. seems like as much of a total afterthought.
