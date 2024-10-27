Taylor Moton & A'Shawn Robinson are active, seven Panthers ruled out vs. Broncos
Slowly but surely, the Carolina Panthers are getting healthy. Although Diontae Johnson is out and cornerback Dane Jackson was downgraded to out, the Panthers do have some reinforcements for this evening's game in Denver.
Starting right tackle Taylor Moton is back after missing the last two games with an elbow injury. Prior to this season, Moton had not missed a single game in his NFL career. Linebacker Josey Jewell has been cleared as well, supplying the Panthers with some much-needed help in the second level of the defense. And defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is set to return from a knee injury.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was considered doubtful on Friday, but is inactive, meaning Jack Plummer will serve as the backup quarterback to Bryce Young.
Here is the full list of inactives for both the Panthers and Broncos.
Carolina Panthers
WR Diontae Johnson
QB Andy Dalton
S Jammie Robinson
CB Dane Jackson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
OT Yosh Nijman
DE Jonathan Harris
Denver Broncos
The Panthers and Broncos will kick things off at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.
