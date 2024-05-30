Andy Dalton Ranked a Top 10 Backup in the NFL
Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton was once a reliable starter in the NFL, but now he's considered to be one of the best backups across the league.
According to Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated, Dalton is ranked the 10th-best backup behind only Jacoby Brissett (NE), Sam Darnold (MIN), Drew Lock (NYG), Sam Howell (WAS), Justin Fields (PIT), Michael Penix Jr. (ATL), Joe Flacco (IND), Gardner Minshew II (LV), and Jake Browning (CIN).
Dalton knew when he signed with the Carolina Panthers that he would be playing the role of mentor to whichever quarterback they selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's a competitor and wants to be out on the field, but understands that at this point in his career, he's in a position to help someone else learn the ropes of the league while also staying ready incase his number is called.
The Panthers are fortunate to have a backup that has started a number of years in the NFL and has won a bunch of games and one that's okay moving into that mentor role. Some guys fight that and that's not the case with Dalton. He did get called into action in Week 3 against the Seahawks and served up 361 yards through the air with two touchdowns, proving he's still got it. It's nice to have that luxury knowing that if Young goes down, you've still got a fighting chance. Off the field, he did a phenomenal job last year helping Bryce Young fight through a challenging season. He let him do his thing on the field, but would constantly throw him tips and suggestions when watching film or while going through drills on the practice field.
With the NFL now allowing a third quarterback to be available on game days in an emergency situation, most teams are looking to add a quality third option in that room. Panthers head coach Dave Canales mentioned earlier this month that the team is still looking to do so, despite having UDFA Jack Plummer currently on the roster.
“I’m looking for value for the quarterback room. What do they bring for that room, for Bryce in particular? The good part about Jack (Plummer), I saw some accuracy, his ability to get up at the line, spit the plays out and all that so I’m excited about having him just being able to operate that way. But I would certainly feel like we would still have our ears to the ground and see if there’s anybody that might be interested in coming and being a part of what we’re doing.”
The top free agent quarterbacks available are Ryan Tannehill (likely too expensive), Blaine Gabbert, A.J. McCarron, Matt Barkley, and Trevor Siemian. Carolina can be patient and add a quarterback that gets let go during the month of August since it's not a pressing need.
