Three Panthers Defenders With Most to Prove in 2024
There are a handful of Carolina Panthers defenders who have a lot to prove in 2024, whether it be from a lack of production or injury history. Below are the three I'll be paying close attention to this season.
3. OLB DJ Johnson
The Panthers were without D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney for most of spring ball which opened the door for guys like Johnson to make a strong impression with increased opportunities. Unfortunately, he was unable to take advantage of that due to dealing with a couple of different injuries. The decision to move up in the draft to get him a year ago was questionable and so far, the return hasn't been great. As a rookie, Johnson appeared in 13 games and made 16 tackles (1 TFL) while failing to record a single sack or QB hit. It's only year two, but given that he'll turn 26 in October, he needs to start showing something soon or Carolina could look to move in a different direction.
2. LB Shaq Thompson
Thompson suffered a fractured fibula in a Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, an injury that ended his season. Talent is obviously not the question when it comes to the veteran linebacker who has been a key part of Carolina's defense in the previous eight years. It's more a matter of how much the injury a year ago will affect him, if at all. Thompson is playing in the final year of his contract and although he's been the heart and soul of this defense under several head coaches, coordinators, and multiple front offices, his future with the team hasn't been the clearest in recent years. Can Thompson prove the injury hasn't slowed him down?
1. CB Jaycee Horn
You already know the deal with Horn. You know that the number of games missed exceeds the number of games he's been available for throughout his first three years in the league. It starts and ends with his health. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, but his long-term future with the organization will be determined by how much he plays. There are fewer more talented than Horn, but at the end of the day the Panthers can't afford to commit to him beyond 2025 if he's not out there on the field.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
NFL Analyst Believes Panthers Have 'Sneaky Good' RB Group
Which Panthers Are Primed to Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2024?