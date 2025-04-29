It's time to be brutally honest about Panthers' record-setting star
The Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Jaycee Horn to a record-setting contract extension earlier this offseason, handing him a four-year, $100 million deal.
The contract was later eclipsed in average annual value by Houston Texans' star Derek Stingley Jr., who proceeded to ink a three-year, $90 million pact, but it doesn't erase the fact that Horn got paid.
And that's all well and good, as the Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history last season and wanted to ensure that it kept one of the few strong defenders it had, but the problem is that Carolina seems to be placing too many eggs into Horn's basket.
Horn was really good in 2024. He played in 15 games, registering 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. However, Horn's extension injury history remains a significant concern.
Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2021, Horn has played in just 37 of a possible 68 games. When he's healthy, we know he's a terrific player, but that's just the thing: he has never played a full season.
That makes the Panthers' decision to ignore the cornerback position in free agency (other than re-signing Mike Jackson) and in the NFL draft that much more glaring.
Even with a healthy Horn, Carolina needed to add more depth at cornerback, and based on his history, you can't even expect Horn to stay on the field for a full 17-game campaign. He's never done it. So how could the Panthers completely avoid addressing the hole this offseason?
To be clear, I like what Carolina has done over the last six weeks or so. The Panthers have done a fine job of filling some other gaps defensively, and they landed some big-time weapons for Bryce Young in the draft. They could very well contend for the NFC South division title next season.
But that doesn't mean Carolina has completely aced the offseason, and it's largely because of the Panthers' refusal to rectify one of their biggest problem areas.
At this point, Carolina better hope that Horn evades injury in 2025, because if he gets hurt again and is sidelined for any extended period of time, it could absolutely crater the Panthers' pass defense.
