Hybrid star draft prospect would be thrilled to play 'at home' with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are picking Jalon Walker in the upcoming NFL Draft if the vast majority of mock drafts are to be believed. He's their most frequently-picked player based on all the predictions, and it's hard not to see why. He's a stud linebacker and edge rusher, two things Carolina needs.
He's also likely to be the best defensive player left at eight overall after Mason Graham and Abdul Carter undoubtedly get picked earlier. If he is picked by the Panthers, Walker would be happy, as he revealed a connection to the Carolinas at the combine.
Jalon Walker has tons of family in the Carolinas
The Carolina Panthers, named that way for a specific reason, represent North and South Carolina. That just so happens to be where most of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker's family is. He said at the combine, "I don’t have many family members who don’t live in North Carolina or South Carolina."
He also added that he's more than happy to play "at home" in Carolina, and there's a very strong chance he gets the opportunity to do just that. He shared his football journey, which involved several stops in and around the Carolinas, where his dad was a coach and where he was born.
As for what position he will play, teams, which presumably includes the Panthers, may want him to continue playing multiple spots like Micah Parsons did in his first few seasons. Walker believes that's where he'll be best in the NFL, as a "movable chess piece." Maybe the Panthers agree, maybe they don't. Either way, Walker would be glad to return home for his NFL career.
