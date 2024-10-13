Trevin Wallace forces first career turnover; continues to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in week 6
The Carolina Panthers might have a budding superstar in Trevin Wallace.
Eyes were on the rookie linebacker as he attempted to follow up his impressive 15 tackle performance in week five that had pundits uttering his name in the same breath as Luke Kuechly. He's delivered early on in his encore.
Wallace both forced and recovered a second quarter fumble by Atlanta Falcons (and former Panther) receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III. The rookie linebacker may not have been trying to knock the ball loose, but his dogged effort in the scrum won the ball back for his squad. It was ruled a completion on the field, but the replay assistant overturned the call and gave the ball back to Carolina. It was the Panthers defense's second recovered fumble of the season.
The rookie linebacker turning into a legitimate contributor would be a boon for a hapless Panthers defense. Carolina has lost starters Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, and Jadaveon Clowney, among others, as they continue to get gashed from week to week. As Wallace develops he will fill the hole in the middle of Carolina's defense that has been vacated by some of the franchise's most hallowed legends.
Wallace's forced fumble led to a Panthers field goal that put Carolina up by the score of 10-7 early in the second quarter.
