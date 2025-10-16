Underrated Panthers offensive weapon in line for big debut against Jets
The Carolina Panthers have been sorely missing Jalen Coker this year. His injury has limited this offense's ability to move through the air, which hasn't been a huge issue given how dominant the rushing attack is. Still, Coker's absence is a big one considering what he brings to the table.
Coker adds size, speed, and someone who demands some attention from the defense other than Tetairoa McMillan, and he's been so badly missed through six weeks. Who else has missed Coker? Your fantasy team, according to one NFL insider.
Jalen Coker named big sleeper to target in Fantasy Football
If his limited preseason action is any indication, Jalen Coker's 2024 rookie breakout as a UDFA was no fluke. Even without playing a single snap in the regular season so far, Coker is probably the second-best pass-catcher on the team, and he should get targets as such when he is activated this week.
Dave Canales, after keeping Coker out last week against the Dallas Cowboys, said that Coker, who has been a full participant in practice, is expected to make his season debut this week in Metlife Stadium.
"While Panthers' lead receiver Tetairoa McMillan lines up across from Sauce Gardner, Coker could draw a decent matchup with cornerback Brandon Stephens while on the perimeter. The New York Jets' No. 2 cornerback has allowed a 142.2 passer rating and four touchdowns in coverage. Also, Gang Green is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns allowed with 12," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote.
He also noted that Coker is available in 86% of fantasy leagues, which means you can probably snag him if you need a WR this week. Regardless, he's probably a good person to have on your roster for the long run.
"In 2024, Coker established a rapport with quarterback Bryce Young, hauling in 32 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns. His big-play ability can spark the Panthers' aerial attack," Moton concluded.
On the flip side, while McMillan does have an unenviable matchup, the Jets won't be able to solely focus on him with Coker back, which might open things up a little more for the rookie. This will be true the rest of the season, too.
