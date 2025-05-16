Video of Bryce Young deep passes shows mix of promise, room for improvement
2025 is going to be a huge season for Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft enters his third season in the NFL, and so far, it's been a mixed bag. There have been times when it appeared the Carolina Panthers missed on their selection, but as his second season went along, he showed a lot of growth.
Young helped Carolina improve upon a 1-7 start, winning four of their final nine games. That meant they ended up with a record of 5-12, which isn't great, but it was progress.
MORE: Panthers great Cam Newton is hyped for Cowboys' addition of George Pickens
As for Young, he has a couple of new weapons to work with after Carolina added wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the draft and signed running back Rico Dowdle in free agency. Still, their chances of improvement all depend on how much Young can grow.
But how much faith should Carolina fans have? To answer that, we can check out a video shared by Jacob Gibbs of CBS Sports. Gibbs shared a clip of every pass from Young that traveled at least 20 yards — from a clean pocket.
There were some bad misses early, and Young had a couple of terrible picks — especially against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
He also had some impressive throws and some that might have been completed had they been thrown to a 6-foot-4, 220-pound monster such as McMillan.
We have several months until the 2025 season begins, but checking out videos like this can hold fans over, while also giving them faith in their team's chances.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to add missing piece to front 7 with trade for 4-time Pro Bowler
Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade proposal nets Carolina first-round WR
Panthers rookie takes inspiration from two very different NFL legends
Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire season
Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn’t break out