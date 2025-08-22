What Hunter Renfrow said about his chances of making Panthers' initial 53-man roster
After taking a year off to focus on his health, veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signed with the Carolina Panthers, knowing he would have to earn his spot on the roster in what has all of a sudden become a bit of a crowded room.
A player with his pedigree, however, is hard to come by. He's been super reliable throughout his five years in the league, catching north of 74% of passes thrown in his direction and also has a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season under his belt.
Still, there was some concern with where he would be physically, but he showed early on in training camp that he still had it.
In the preseason games, Renfrow and really the entire Panthers' offense were far from impressive. He caught just four passes for 12 yards, but that can be attributed to the below-average play at quarterback.
It was somewhat surprising on Thursday night to see Renfrow in action with Brycen Tremayne sitting out. It could mean that Tremayne is safe and Renfrow still needed to prove he deserves a spot on the roster, but it could also just have been to give Renfrow another opportunity after missing the preseason opener against the Browns.
Following last night's loss to Pittsburgh, Renfrow was asked if he was worried about making the 53-man roster.
“To be honest, we just finished playing, so I haven’t really thought much about it. I’ve just been trying to get better every day. If I’m worried about whether or not I’m making the roster, then I’m not going to be any good for the season.”
When asked about his time so far with the Panthers, he responded, “It’s been awesome. I love the coaching staff. The culture is great, the guys in the locker room are great, and I’m close to home. It’s been a lot of fun and it’s been very enjoyable.”
During the broadcast last night, GM Dan Morgan briefly mentioned that keeping seven receivers is a possibility. Assuming Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen (if not traded), and Jalen Coker are safe, there are two or three spots still open for Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, and Renfrow.
