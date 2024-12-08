Xavier Legette's drop brought out Adam Thielen's inner sage
Adam Thielen has been around the block a time or two. However, just because the veteran wide receiver has a bunch of miles on his engine doesn't mean he can't produce in 2024.
A nine catch, 102 yard game in the Carolina Panthers nail-biting (running out of adjectives to describe games these days) loss to the Philadelphia Eagles proved that, for lack of better words, unc still got it. For better or worse, Thielen is Carolina's WR1 as currently constructed.
Much of the reason for that is the slower-than-anticipated development of Xavier Legette. The rookie wide receiver has hauled in a handful of impressive catches in his first NFL season, but he also continues to leave big plays on the table. None bigger than his drop on a Bryce Young dime that would have given his Panthers a chance to take the lead on an extra point with less than a minute left in today's contest.
Following today's game, Thielen had some encouraging words for Legette in the locker room.
"I'm going to talk to him because we've all been there. I've played a long time, had some critical drops in my career, tough plays I didn't make. I remember going back to college, a fumble in overtime of a playoff game. So, we all have it. He's a hard worker, he does things all the right way, so we're proud of him and he had a great game. So just keep working and know we're there for him."
Thielen's paternal-like sentiment is great, but Legette has to catch that ball. The rookie wide receiver has a long, promising career ahead of him, but it's as a crossroads. It is imperative that Legette moves forward from today and uses it as fuel to improve instead of becoming more of a pattern. Thankfully, memories in the NFL are short, and Legette has a chance to make up for it when Carolina lines up against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
