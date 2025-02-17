NFL analyst sees Panthers splurging on star wide receiver in free agency
NFL free agency is the “six degrees of Kevin Bacon.” As teams hire new head coaches and coordinators, and players leave for other clubs, there are plenty of connections around the league. If you connect the dots, many of these moves and/or trades have a bit of a common link. Frankly, it’s not unlike any other business.
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut recently revealed his one bold prediction for each NFL team this offseason. His choice for the Carolina Panthers may not exactly be earth-shattering, but it certainly fits that connect-the-dots criteria.
“Last offseason, the Panthers hired Dave Canales from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This offseason, the Panthers will have a chance to sign pending free agent Chris Godwin, who worked with Canales in Tampa. While Godwin has to play second fiddle to Mike Evans with the Bucs, he’d be Carolina’s No. 1 option, which could be just enough to get him to jump ship.”
That second-fiddle comment is pretty interesting, to say the least. Evans is the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in catches (836), receiving yards (12,684), and touchdown grabs (105). Guess who ranks second in all of those categories? Godwin has totaled an impressive 579 receptions for 7,266 yards and 39 receiving TDs in just eight seasons. However, his 2024 campaign came to a sudden halt on a Monday night vs. the Ravens.
“Chris Godwin was on a tear to open the 2024 season with 50 catches in seven games before breaking his left ankle,” explained CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. He is expected to be back for the 2025 season. He is a tactical route runner who plays his best football from the slot. When he moved outside in 2023, he wasn't as good. He is 29.”
Prisco has Godwin as his 12th ranked potential unrestricted free-agent in 2025. If Buller-Russ’s prediction is correct, the Super Bowl LV champion wideout would certainly make life a lot easier for Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young, and be another positive for a young receiver such 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.
