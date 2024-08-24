NFL analyst says 'wise guys love Carolina this year' in preview of 2024 season
The Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last year and whoever was the second-worst wasn't even close. Things move fast in this league, though and heading into the 2024 season there are some legitimate reasons for optimism about this Panthers team.
For one thing, it sounds like new head coach Dave Canales knows what he's doing. His recent success with developing quarterbacks like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield attest to his ability as a quarterback whisperer. That's great news for second-year QB Bryce Young, who was awful as a rookie after going number one overall in the draft.
Young has apparently made great strides as a passer this offseason, perCanales. If the defense can continue to hold up their end of the bargain these Panthers could surprise a lot of teams. According to the betting experts at Fox Sports, this is a low-key lovable team to bet on and they're taking the over on their projected 5.5 wins.
"Wise guys love Carolina this year. New head coach Dave Canales worked wonders with Russell Wilson, Geno Smithand Bake Mayfield over the last few years and those bettors are optimistic about him guiding young quarterback Bryce Young in the right direction. The two-win Panthers lost six games by one score in 2023. They’ll be better. "
Anything can happen but assuming Canales works out, Young takes the next step, the offensive line is much improved and they aren't ravaged by injuries, we could see this team winning as many as seven or even eight games this year.
